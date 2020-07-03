Soccer-FIFA investigating West Ham over Haller transfer

FIFA are investigating a claim by Eintracht Frankfurt against West Ham United over the transfer of French striker Sebastien Haller, a spokesperson for soccer's world governing body said on Friday. British media reported Frankfurt had lodged a complaint with FIFA claiming they had yet to receive 5.4 million pounds ($6.7 million) from West Ham as part of the deal that brought the 26-year-old to the London Stadium in 2019.

"We can confirm that we have received a claim from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt against the English club West Ham United," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. "The matter is currently still being investigated and consequently we cannot provide any further comments."

Haller joined West Ham on a five-year deal for an undisclosed club record fee. He has scored seven goals in 27 league appearances for the Hammers, who are 16th in the standings with 30 points, three points clear of the relegation zone. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds)