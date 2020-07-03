UK government approves return of recreational cricket from next week

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that recreational cricket to return from next weekend after the UK Government gave their approval. "We are delighted that the UK Government have given their permission for recreational cricket to return from next weekend," ECB tweeted.

The board will publish the approved guidelines to help clubs and players prepare for cricket's return. ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison set out how important the recreational game is for communities across the country, and the vital role sports play in keeping people healthy.

"The ECB has today had positive discussions with @OliverDowden about the return of recreational cricket, with groups of more than six able to gather. We remain optimistic that we will have positive news to share in the not too distant future," ECB wrote on Twitter. Earlier on June 26, ECB cancelled the Dynamos Cricket and some national competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of these tournaments would require rescheduling, which logistically could make it difficult for clubs to arrange other cricket. The cancelled tournaments had included National Counties Championship (Three-day cricket), National County Showcase Fixtures v First-Class Counties, Royal London Club Championship, Vitality Men's Club T20 Cup and Plate, Vitality Women's Club T20 Cup and Plate, U18 Boys County Championship, U17 Super Fours, Royal London Boys County Age Group Under 14, 15 and 18 Cup Competitions, Royal London Girls County Age Group Under 15 and 17 Cup Competitions, ECB David English Bunbury Festival, ECB City Cup, ECB Over 50s County Championship, ECB Girls Regional Development Centre Festival and ECB Girls U15 Festivals.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is set to resume to from July 8 as England and West Indies will lock horns in the first game of the three-Test series. (ANI)