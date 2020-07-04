Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agent: Browns TE Njoku wants trade

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Drew Rosenhaus, Njoku's agent, told Schefter. According to Rosenhaus, the Browns would like to keep Njoku, but he is intent on a trade and would like it to happen before training camp, which is scheduled to open in late July.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:20 IST
Agent: Browns TE Njoku wants trade

Tight end and former first-round pick David Njoku has asked the Cleveland Browns for a trade, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. "It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Drew Rosenhaus, Njoku's agent, told Schefter.

According to Rosenhaus, the Browns would like to keep Njoku, but he is intent on a trade and would like it to happen before training camp, which is scheduled to open in late July. Njoku, who turns 24 next Friday, is entering his fourth season since the Browns drafted him 29th overall in 2017. He had 88 catches for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns in 32 games (19 starts) through his first two seasons.

He managed just five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in four games (one start) in a disappointing 2019 campaign, in which he missed time with a broken wrist and was a healthy scratch late in the season. Njoku said after the season he wasn't sure if he would be back, but the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2021. The option, worth $6 million, is guaranteed only for injury until next spring. Njoku has a base salary of $1.8 million for 2020.

The Browns also made significant investments elsewhere at tight end this offseason, catering to new head coach Kevin Stefanski's preference to use multiple tight ends. They signed Austin Hooper to a four-year, $44 million contract and took Harrison Bryant out of Florida Atlantic in the fourth round in April. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Simmons says Windies must draw on Headingley spirit

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his side cannot afford the batting debacles that have often undermined their tours of England when the series starts behind closed doors next week. The first of three tests begins at the Ageas Bowl in Sou...

Entertainment News Roundup: Angolan app gives performers a lifeline; Uffizi masterpieces show Black culture's role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying publicWhen the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Cla...

UPDATE 2-Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list

Portugals tourism sector reacted with fury and disbelief at Britains decision to maintain a quarantine regime for travellers coming from Portugal despite having a higher number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Portugal was left off a list o...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. White House says economy roaring back, touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soarU.S. President Donald Trumps White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020