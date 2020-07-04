C Castillo third Nationals player to opt out of season

Washington Nationals catcher Welington Castillo will sit out the 2020 season, joining teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross on the sidelines. Manager Dave Martinez made the announcement on Friday, telling reporters that Castillo was worried about his young children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nationals signed Castillo, who spent the last two seasons with the Chicago White Sox, to a minor league deal in January to provide depth behind the plate. The 33-year-old was expected to be the team's third catcher, backing up Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes. Last season, Castillo hit .209 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 72 games.

Zimmerman, the team's veteran first baseman, and right-handed pitcher Ross said on Monday they would not join the Nationals for the upcoming 60-game season. --Field Level Media