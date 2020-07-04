Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic; Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team and more

MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19 Major League Baseball, which plans to begin its regular season in three weeks' time, said on Friday 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 10:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic; Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics: Sprinter Thomas cleared by AIU in whereabouts failure case

American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas's provisional suspension for allegedly failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests has been lifted, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Thomas, twice a 200 meters winner at the Lausanne Diamond League, had been banned in May by the AIU for allegedly missing three tests in a 12-month period, a violation of anti-doping rules.

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead stage the Midsummer Classic in 2022, organizers said Friday. Dodger Stadium had been set to host the game for the first time since 1980.

Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the name of the National Football League team whose roots date back to the 1930s. Snyder, who has previously stated he would not change the name, softened his stance a day after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's Landover, Maryland, stadium, called for the NFL club to be rebranded.

Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to contract COVID-19

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has become the first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports said on Friday. Johnson, who will not return to competition until being cleared by a physician, has not experienced COVID-19 symptoms and was tested upon learning earlier on Friday that his wife had tested positive after having allergy-like symptoms.

Hamilton makes a statement as F1 gets back on track

Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances but familiar fashion at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, with Mercedes and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton picking up where they left off last year. The Briton and teammate Valtteri Bottas responded to the 'new normal' resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic by finishing one-two in both free practice sessions on the latest start to a campaign.

Heat end workouts after second positive COVID-19 test

The Miami Heat closed their practice facility for training after a second player tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Derrick Jones Jr. was identified as testing positive last week, but the name of the latest player to contract COVID-19 was not reported.

Golf: Simpson in share of lead at halfway point in Detroit

Webb Simpson, who skipped last week's tournament after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, made a late birdie to earn a two-way share of the lead after the second round at Detroit Golf Club on Friday. World number six Simpson, the top-ranked player in this week's field, shot a bogey-free, eight-under-par 64 for a 12-under halfway total of 132 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he shared a one-shot lead with fellow American Chris Kirk (65).

MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19

Major League Baseball, which plans to begin its regular season in three weeks' time, said on Friday 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to the players, seven staff members have also tested positive, MLB said in a statement revealing the results from its first set of mandatory tests.

Cleveland Indians to consider changing franchise's nickname

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins on Friday as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team nickname that has been in place for 105 years. The Indians, who have come under fire in the past for their controversial nickname, said the recent social unrest in the United States has underscored the need to improve as an organization on issues of social justice.

Stewards reject Red Bull protest against Mercedes

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Red Bull protest against a new steering system used by champions Mercedes in practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. The action concerned the cars of six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the Dual Axis Steering (DAS) system.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I'm in shock: Singer Prince Royce tests positive for COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his fans to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines. The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagno...

As much of US dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

While public health officials are urging Americans to avoid large crowds and hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a special eve...

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred

Nepals ruling communist partys crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis future has been postponed until Monday, according to an official announcement. Prime Ministers press advisor Surya Thapa said that th...

204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 1030 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020