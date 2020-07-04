Sports News Roundup: MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic; Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics: Sprinter Thomas cleared by AIU in whereabouts failure case

American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas's provisional suspension for allegedly failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests has been lifted, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Thomas, twice a 200 meters winner at the Lausanne Diamond League, had been banned in May by the AIU for allegedly missing three tests in a 12-month period, a violation of anti-doping rules.

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead stage the Midsummer Classic in 2022, organizers said Friday. Dodger Stadium had been set to host the game for the first time since 1980.

Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the name of the National Football League team whose roots date back to the 1930s. Snyder, who has previously stated he would not change the name, softened his stance a day after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's Landover, Maryland, stadium, called for the NFL club to be rebranded.

Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to contract COVID-19

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has become the first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports said on Friday. Johnson, who will not return to competition until being cleared by a physician, has not experienced COVID-19 symptoms and was tested upon learning earlier on Friday that his wife had tested positive after having allergy-like symptoms.

Hamilton makes a statement as F1 gets back on track

Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances but familiar fashion at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, with Mercedes and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton picking up where they left off last year. The Briton and teammate Valtteri Bottas responded to the 'new normal' resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic by finishing one-two in both free practice sessions on the latest start to a campaign.

Heat end workouts after second positive COVID-19 test

The Miami Heat closed their practice facility for training after a second player tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Derrick Jones Jr. was identified as testing positive last week, but the name of the latest player to contract COVID-19 was not reported.

Golf: Simpson in share of lead at halfway point in Detroit

Webb Simpson, who skipped last week's tournament after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, made a late birdie to earn a two-way share of the lead after the second round at Detroit Golf Club on Friday. World number six Simpson, the top-ranked player in this week's field, shot a bogey-free, eight-under-par 64 for a 12-under halfway total of 132 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he shared a one-shot lead with fellow American Chris Kirk (65).

MLB says 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19

Major League Baseball, which plans to begin its regular season in three weeks' time, said on Friday 31 players have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to the players, seven staff members have also tested positive, MLB said in a statement revealing the results from its first set of mandatory tests.

Cleveland Indians to consider changing franchise's nickname

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins on Friday as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team nickname that has been in place for 105 years. The Indians, who have come under fire in the past for their controversial nickname, said the recent social unrest in the United States has underscored the need to improve as an organization on issues of social justice.

Stewards reject Red Bull protest against Mercedes

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a Red Bull protest against a new steering system used by champions Mercedes in practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. The action concerned the cars of six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the Dual Axis Steering (DAS) system.