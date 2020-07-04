Left Menu
"While Hockey India nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of the eight education workshops last month, over 25 Coaches and 15 technical officials will be attending each of the AHF Online Education Workshops this month." Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:05 IST
Asian body to conduct online workshops for Hockey India coaches, technical officials

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials to help them gain diverse knowledge. A total of ten AHF online education workshops will be held from Saturday to July 19 for the HI coaches, technical officials, umpires and umpire managers.

"After the successful completion of AHF online education workshops for various Asian countries in June, Hockey India's request to AHF for the conduct of the same workshops exclusively for HI coaches and technical officials has been accepted," a release from HI said. "While Hockey India nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of the eight education workshops last month, over 25 Coaches and 15 technical officials will be attending each of the AHF Online Education Workshops this month." Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application. Each workshop will consist of a three to four hour session, including a break. These workshops will promote and focus on the use of new and existing technology, imbibing the required qualities, assigning and clarifying role and responsibilities, stating pre-tournament and pre-match processes to be followed, and communicating and working with teams.

At the end of the workshops, participating candidates will receive a certificate that will help them in the future FIH AHF Course Selection..

