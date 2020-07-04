Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepak Mondal is my idol, used to follow his playing style: Defender Pritam Kotal

Indian defender Pritam Kotal on Friday revealed that he used to idolise former India international Deepak Mondal while growing up.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 14:23 IST
Deepak Mondal is my idol, used to follow his playing style: Defender Pritam Kotal
Veteran defender Deepak Mondal . Image Credit: ANI

Indian defender Pritam Kotal on Friday revealed that he used to idolise former India international Deepak Mondal while growing up. The ATK defender made the revelations during an Instagram live chat with the Indian football team's official handle.

Kotal also said that he used to follow the playing style of the veteran defender in his early days. "Deepak Mondal (is my idol). As a defender, I used to follow him and his playing style while growing up," said Kotal.

"He has always helped me grow as a player. We are still in touch and he texted me after the ISL final," he added. In the Indian Super League (ISL) final ATK had defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao in March to lift their third title.

The match was played behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Cordero's wife doesn't know 'If he'll be able to work again' after contracting COVID-19

Broadway star Nick Corderos battle with coronavirus complications is taking an extreme physical, emotional and financial toll on him and his family, revealed his wife Amanda Kloots. According to People Magazine, in an Instagram Story on Fri...

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekends race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 44-year-old Johnson is the first driver in any NASCAR series to test positive and the new...

WHO lauds India's effort in COVID-19 fight, urges to focus on data management

By Priyanka Sharma Even as the World Health Organisation WHO lauded the Indian government for its efforts in tackling COVID-19, the world nodal health agency said that India should also focus on data management originating from the pandemic...

Three India returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

Two Singaporeans and a permanent resident, who returned from India, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has said, as the countrys total infections rose to 44,664. The three were placed on stay-home notic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020