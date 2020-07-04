'Music to my ears': Pujara after batting session in nets

Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has started grinding it out in the nets ahead of the upcoming Test series against Australia later this year. On Saturday, Pujara posted a video of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen having a batting session.

"Getting back into the groove!#saturdaysession #musictomyears," Pujara wrote as the caption. In the video, Pujara can be seen batting in straight lines and he also even goes on to play the pull shot and cover drive.

During 2018-19 series, India managed to defeat Australia on their home soil for the first time in a Test series. In the four-match series, Pujara managed to register three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney to be the backbone of India's 2-1 series victory.

Pujara finished the series with 521 runs to his credit at an astounding average of 74.42. The right-handed batsman was last seen in action against New Zealand in the two-match Test series earlier this year.

Since March this year, all international cricket has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, international cricket will mark its return next week as England and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match Test series. (ANI)