Royals C Perez tests positive for coronavirus

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was sent home from camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. You never know where you can get it," he said during the call, according to KSHB TV. The five-time Gold Glove winner has spent his entire career with Kansas City, batting .266 with 141 homers and 503 RBIs in 942 games from 2011 to 2018.

The six-time All-Star missed the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Image Credit: Twitter (@Royals)

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was sent home from camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. The six-time All-Star missed the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Perez, 30, told reporters on a Zoom call that he was asymptomatic and has 12 days left in quarantine. "Wear your mask. You never know where you can get it," he said during the call, according to KSHB TV.

The five-time Gold Glove winner has spent his entire career with Kansas City, batting .266 with 141 homers and 503 RBIs in 942 games from 2011 to 2018. He was the Most Valuable Player of the Royals' 2015 World Series win against the New York Mets. --Field Level Media

