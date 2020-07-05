Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Dodgers' Price opts out of 2020 season delayed by COVID-19

Price, a five-times All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, took part in spring training with the Dodgers before action was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me not to play this season," Price said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 03:21 IST
Baseball-Dodgers' Price opts out of 2020 season delayed by COVID-19
"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me not to play this season," Price said on Twitter. Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price said on Saturday he has decided not to play in Major League Baseball's coronavirus-delayed 2020 season to protect his and his family's health. Price, a five-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 took part in spring training with the Dodgers before action was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me not to play this season," Price said on Twitter. "I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory.

"I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year." The Red Sox traded Price to the Dodgers in February and the left-hander was expected to join the starting rotation as a replacement for Ryu Hyun-jin, who left as a free agent.

Price, who was limited to 22 starts last season because of a cyst on his left wrist that required surgery, went 7-5 in 2019 with a 4.28 earned run average. MLB and its players' association last week agreed to a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign that would begin on either July 23 or 24 with no fans in attendance.

MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but delayed the campaign due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kansas newspaper's post equates mask mandate with Holocaust

A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governors order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of ...

Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit, loses payload of satellites

A rocket from small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab failed to reach orbit minutes after a successful liftoff from New Zealand on Saturday, the company said, losing its payload of seven small satellites it had intended to carry to space. An...

Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit, loses payload of satellites

A rocket from small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab failed to reach orbit minutes after a successful liftoff from New Zealand on Saturday, the company said, losing its payload of seven small satellites it had intended to carry to space.An ...

Rogue catch Misfits atop LEC Summer Split standings

Misfits Gaming topped MAD Lions on Saturday in the final match of Week 4 of the League of Legends European Championship LEC Summer Split, creating a tie atop the standings in the process. Misfits 5-4 topped MAD Lions 7-2 in 27 minutes on bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020