Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Yankees' Tanaka released from hospital after line drive to head

Tanaka will have to go through concussion protocol before returning to the field, Boone said. In a terrifying scene during his team's first official workout since returning from the COVID-19 layoff, the right-handed Japanese pitcher immediately dropped to the ground where he remained for several minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 06:41 IST
Baseball-Yankees' Tanaka released from hospital after line drive to head

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday, has been released from hospital, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka had concussion-like symptoms before leaving for the hospital but they have since dissipated and a CT scan returned negative. Tanaka will have to go through concussion protocol before returning to the field, Boone said.

In a terrifying scene during his team's first official workout since returning from the COVID-19 layoff, the right-handed Japanese pitcher immediately dropped to the ground where he remained for several minutes. Trainers and teammates rushed to the mound where Tanaka, 31, was tended to. He was then helped to his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of trainers.

"Anytime you see that on a baseball field and then add a layer, that it's a teammate, I mean that stops you in your tracks and you hope for the best," said Boone. Tanaka, who was facing his third batter of the day in the simulated game, was responsive after the incident but was sent to hospital for further evaluation and testing.

After the incident a protective screen was placed in front of the mound before Jordan Montgomery took over pitching duties. "I was a little timid after seeing that, a little squirrelly," said Montgomery.

"That's kind of a freak accident, a one-in-a-million chance of happening. And then it does, it's terrifying. Especially as a teammate and friend, you don't want to see anybody hurting." Tanaka became the fifth-highest paid MLB pitcher when the prized free agent signed with New York in 2014 following a dominant career with Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

In 2019, Tanaka finished the season with a record of 11-9 in 31 starts with an earned run average of 4.45.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa have tested positive for COVID-19 and are away from the team, the club announced Saturday. We are hopeful their absence will be a short time but they are not here at this po...

China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Hea...

Incumbent Koike seen ahead as Tokyo votes for governor amid pandemic

Voters in Tokyo went to the polls on Sunday to elect their governor, with incumbent Yuriko Koike forecast to clinch a victory, as Japans capital struggles with rebounding coronavirus infections and prepares for next years Olympics.Cases of ...

Mexico's COVID deaths pass 30,000, world's 5th highest total

Mexico has topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began. Officials reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for Saturday, bringing the nations t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020