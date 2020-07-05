Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

"We are hopeful (their absence) will be a short time but they are not here at this point, so we'll see how that continues to unfold over the next several days," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said during a virtual news conference with reporters following workouts. According to Boone, both players tested positive before arriving to New York and are self-isolating at their homes, outside the state.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 07:00 IST
Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa have tested positive for COVID-19 and are away from the team, the club announced Saturday. "We are hopeful (their absence) will be a short time but they are not here at this point, so we'll see how that continues to unfold over the next several days," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said during a virtual news conference with reporters following workouts.

According to Boone, both players tested positive before arriving to New York and are self-isolating at their homes, outside the state. Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic while Cessa has mild symptoms. Saturday was the club's first official workout at Yankee Stadium as clubs renew preparations for the 2020 season. MLB was in the middle of spring training when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports. Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26. The season will now begin July 23 or 24.

MLB and the players union on Friday announced that a total of 31 players and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 through the first wave of testing. According to a joint release, 3,185 total samples were tested, making for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent. Of the league's 30 teams, 19 have had at least one positive test. At the time of the news conference, the Yankees were not sure if LeMahieu and Cessa were among those counted in the 31 positives as the two tested positive before MLB's official intake screening, which occurs at least 48 hours before a player reports to workouts.

LeMahieu, 31, was an All-Star in his first season with the Yankees in 2019. Playing at least 40 games each at first, second and third base, LeMahieu batted .327 with 26 home runs, 102 RBIs and 109 runs scored -- all career highs -- and finished fourth in MVP voting. He is a .302 career hitter with 75 homers, 451 RBIs and 610 runs scored in 1,100 games played across nine seasons (one with the Chicago Cubs and seven with Colorado before signing with the Yankees as a free agent). Cessa, 23, is entering his fifth major league season, all with the Yankees. He is 7-12 with a 4.50 ERA in 86 career appearances (19 starts). Last season he went 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 games, striking out 75 and walking 31 across 81 innings pitched and also picking up a save.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa have tested positive for COVID-19 and are away from the team, the club announced Saturday. We are hopeful their absence will be a short time but they are not here at this po...

China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Hea...

Incumbent Koike seen ahead as Tokyo votes for governor amid pandemic

Voters in Tokyo went to the polls on Sunday to elect their governor, with incumbent Yuriko Koike forecast to clinch a victory, as Japans capital struggles with rebounding coronavirus infections and prepares for next years Olympics.Cases of ...

Mexico's COVID deaths pass 30,000, world's 5th highest total

Mexico has topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began. Officials reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for Saturday, bringing the nations t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020