Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atwal's 66 rockets him into top-20 at Rocket Classic

Webb Simpson (71) had a bogey on the final hole, to go six shots behind. The 47-year-old Atwal started by missing a five-footer for par. He was on fire from the sixth, hitting his approach to inside 10 feet for a birdie, followed by a superb eagle and then a 12-foot birdie on eighth at which stage he was four-under for the day.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 05-07-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 10:49 IST
Atwal's 66 rockets him into top-20 at Rocket Classic

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal put on a master class as he drove well to fire a six-under 66 in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to end the day at Tied 18th, here. At one stage he went from the cut line to shared-lead for a very brief period. When he finished, Atwal was Tied-4th but later as the others teed off and took advantage of a low-scoring day, which coincided with the American Independence Day, Atwal ended T-18 after 54 holes. Atwal (68-69-66) is now 11-under.

"A pity it had to finish like that with a three-putt, just like the start. That's three three-putts this week and two in a single day," he said. His three-putts came on first and 18th.

The day's best came from Matthew Wolff (64) who leads at 19-under by three shots over Ryan Armour (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (67). Troy Merritt (67), Mark Hubbard (69), Seamus Power (69) and Chris Kirk (70) were five shots back. Webb Simpson (71) had a bogey on the final hole, to go six shots behind.

The 47-year-old Atwal started by missing a five-footer for par. After that he had six birdies and a brilliant eagle on seventh with a 312-yard drive followed by a great second shot to inside 10 feet. His run included birdie-eagle-birdie from the sixth to the eighth hole. After the second day Atwal said that he found ‘something’ in his hitting. It worked and he missed just three fairways and found 16 of the 18 greens.

"A couple of weeks ago, I hurt myself in the ribs, while doing weights. I did play nine holes with friends but I stopped because I did not feel great. So the past two weeks before coming here I barely lifted a club. "I hit well but didn't putt too well, though I holed some big ones. That putt on 18 from 60 feet had so many ups and downs and twists and the speed was 14. I hit it well but was 10-12 feet short. The second putt stopped at the top of the lip. That hurt." On his fitness, he said, "I am feeling great. When I came back at the start of the year from India, I was like 205 pounds. Working on my fitness was my goal for the year. Eating well, working out, weights; no alcohol and so on. I came down to 185, which is what I was in my first season on the PGA in 2004." "I’m still trying to shake off the rust as well. I haven’t walked because when I’m playing at home, it’s mainly in carts." After a bogey start, Atwal hit his approach on third to 13 feet for a birdie. He parred the Par-5 fourth and Par-3 fifth. He was on fire from the sixth, hitting his approach to inside 10 feet for a birdie, followed by a superb eagle and then a 12-foot birdie on eighth at which stage he was four-under for the day. No less than 62 of the 70 players, who made the cut, scored par or better.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Croats vote in close parliamentary race as virus spikes

Amid a spike of new coronavirus cases, voters in Croatia cast ballots on Sunday in what is expected be a close parliamentary race that could push the latest European Union member state further to the right. The ballot is expected to produce...

Record single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases, 613 deaths in India

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, July 5 PTI&#160;With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, Indias COVID-19 caseload zoomed to&#160;6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 ...

Feeling yet to sink in but my life hasn't changed at all: Cummins on IPL big bucks

Its been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasnt changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. The wo...

St Stephen's registration process from July 7-18; interviews to be held online

Delhi Universitys St Stephens College will commence its registration process on Tuesday and will conduct online interviews in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the college said on Sunday. The registration process will commence on July 7 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020