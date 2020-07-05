Left Menu
Chose to represent Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp.

05-07-2020
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said that he chose to play for the side just because of manager Jurgen Klopp. The defender has also revealed that he had the option of representing Chelsea and Manchester City.

"I had the chance to go to Chelsea and Man City. When you compare the clubs, you look at the history, the town, the current squad, their plans for the near future, but the most important thing you look at is the manager - and Jurgen Klopp is an important reason why I chose for Liverpool," Goal.com quoted van Dijk as saying. "Klopp has something special. Is it his energy? Is it his overall image? I sometimes sit and think about what he does and what he has more than others. I think it is his man-management. These days that is more important than anything in football. Klopp gives you this great feeling. He is genuinely happy when you walk into the club in the morning. It may sound daft, but that really inspires you as a player," he added.

Van Dijk had joined Liverpool in 2018. With the club, he has already lifted the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. Liverpool has already secured the Premier League title as the side has an unassailable 20-point lead at the top over Manchester City.

The Reds had to suffer a 0-4 loss against Manchester City on Thursday and the side would now look to return to winning ways. Liverpool will next take on Aston Villa in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

