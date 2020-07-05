Left Menu
Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc will not 'take the knee'

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on Sunday confirmed that he will not take the knee before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix - but has extended his support in the fight against racism.

ANI | Spielberg | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:19 IST
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (Photo/Charles Leclerc Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on Sunday confirmed that he will not take the knee before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix - but has extended his support in the fight against racism. In a series of tweets, he said 'facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries'.

"All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting Formula 1's and FIA's commitment," he wrote. "I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries. I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism," Leclerc wrote in another tweet.

On the other hand, Mercedes has changed the colours of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas's cars to black as they make a stand against racism and discrimination and pledge to improve the diversity of their team. Hamilton has since announced the setting up of a new commission to improve diversity in motorsport, while Formula 1 has launched the #WeRaceAsOne initiative, along with a new Task Force specifically focused at identifying the employment and education opportunities for under-represented groups across Formula 1.

Earlier, Hamilton had also slammed the Formula One stars for not speaking up against the protests going on in the United States. (ANI)

