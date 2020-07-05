Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minerva Academy offers its facility to AIFF

Minerva FC Academy has offered its Mohali campus to All India Football Federation for conducting its coaching licence courses and junior teams' camps for the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC U-16 Championship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:45 IST
Minerva Academy offers its facility to AIFF

Minerva FC Academy has offered its Mohali campus to All India Football Federation for conducting its coaching licence courses and junior teams' camps for the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC U-16 Championship. Minerva FC Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj wrote to the AIFF in this regard on Friday.

Bajaj requested the AIFF coaching education department to conduct a subsidised 'A' and 'B' License course for Indian coaches using Minerva's facilities "absolutely free of cost" and to allow maximum participation. "I am a firm believer that if the nation is serious about moving ahead as a footballing nation, we must not only focus on player and youth development but also on coaching education in order to allow access to the best coaches for the future stars of Indian football," Bajaj wrote in the letter.

"In order to have a good fleet of coaches we must allow access to coaching education to as many aspirants as possible," he added. In another letter to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, he offered the 14-acre Minerva Academy campus in Mohali for the use of India's Under-16 boys and Under-17 women's preparations.

"I am reaching out to you today to offer up the Minerva Academy campus in Mohali for training camps of the India teams for the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup and the AFC U-16 Championship," Bajaj said. The sprawling 14-acre Minerva academy is located in Mohali.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

VG, CDEC win playoff openers at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals with wins on Sunday at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online China event. In their victory, VG dropped the first map to Team Aster in 33 minutes but rebounded with 50- and 41-minut...

Victory Five, FunPlus Phoenix stay hot at LPL Summer Split

Victory Five and FunPlus Phoenix completed Week 5 action with victories on Sunday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Victory Five 6-2, plus-8 differential strengthened their hold on second place with a sweep of...

Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Pakistan army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. At about 19.45 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violatio...

Advisory in place, film, TV, web series shoots to begin in MP

Film, television and web series shooting can resume in Madhya Pradesh after complying with measures in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an advisory from the states tourism board said on Sunday. The boards Additional Managing Direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020