ITC Expands Hospitality Horizon with New Welcomhotel in Mohali

ITC Hotels Limited has announced the grand opening of a new 113-key Welcomhotel in Mohali, Chandigarh. This establishment becomes the 30th hotel in the Welcomhotel portfolio, strategically enhancing ITC's presence in the tricity region, which includes Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali.

Situated conveniently near Chandigarh International Airport, the new hotel aims to meet the increasing demands of premium hospitality for both business and leisure travelers. The property boasts contemporary rooms and suites, diverse dining options, extensive banqueting and meeting spaces, and comprehensive wellness facilities. A swimming pool, a fitness center, and a forthcoming spa further enhance its offerings.

In a statement, Managing Director Anil Chadha emphasized that this launch aligns with ITC Hotels' strategy to solidify its presence in high-growth urban areas. He noted Mohali's rapid development as a commercial and lifestyle hub makes it a significant addition to their expansive hospitality portfolio. Currently, ITC Hotels operates over 150 establishments with more than 14,000 keys across 90 destinations.