Cycling-Bernard, Stephens win stage two of virtual Tour de France

The riders tackled the 29.5 km Watopia Mountain Route from the comfort of their own homes on the popular Zwift training platform after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the annual July race to the end of August. Bernard was behind Freddy Ovett of Israel Start-Up Nation and EF's Michael Woods but caught up with the pair just before the finish line to seal victory in a race with big names such as 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos also in the mix.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Julien Bernard of Trek Segafredo may have never won a stage on the Tour de France but the French rider came out on top in stage two of the men's Virtual Tour de France on Sunday in a closely-contested finish. The riders tackled the 29.5 km Watopia Mountain Route from the comfort of their own homes on the popular Zwift training platform after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the annual July race to the end of August.

Bernard was behind Freddy Ovett of Israel Start-Up Nation and EF's Michael Woods but caught up with the pair just before the finish line to seal victory in a race with big names such as 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas of Team Ineos also in the mix. Bernard finished with a time of 41 minutes and 12 seconds along with Ovett, Woods and Nicolas Edet of Cofidis while CCC Team's Patrick Bevin finished fifth a further second behind.

The women's race earlier in the day also featured a dramatic finish, with Lauren Stephens of Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank winning on the final sprint ahead of four others with a time of 47 minutes and 32 seconds.

