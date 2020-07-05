Left Menu
Development News Edition

'My Tottenham days are numbered': Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has admitted that his days with the club are numbered and he is now playing for his future.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:31 IST
'My Tottenham days are numbered': Danny Rose
Tottenham Hotspur logo. Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has admitted that his days with the club are numbered and he is now playing for his future. Rose joined Spurs from Leeds as a teenager in 2007 and has since racked up 214 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

"First and foremost, I am playing for my future. I don't think I need a bigger motivation than that. I have settled in very well, I love the lads, and staff and the fans," Goal.com quoted Rose as saying. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that my days are numbered at Spurs. I am playing for my future - no bigger motivation," he added.

England international enjoyed the best spell of his career to date under Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship between 2014 and 2019, as the Lilywhites became Premier League title contenders and Champions League finalists. "It is probably the first time in my career I have been in this situation - never have I been down to less than one year on my contract - so it's a new experience for me," Rose said.

The 30-year-old added on how quickly he became aware that he wasn't going to play a key role in Mourinho's plans at the Tottenham Hotspur. "It's not enjoyable that you are training and you know you're not going to be playing at the weekend. That's difficult. When my old manager lost his job, that was pretty much the end for me," the defender said.

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Everton on Tuesday, July 7. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage - spokesman

A fire that broke out at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.Spokesman Behrouz Kamalva...

Oli-Prachanda power-sharing talks fail; both agree to meet again on Monday

The crucial talks between embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling Nepal Communist Partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on the issue of power-sharing failed on Sunday, but they agreed to meet again on Monday ...

Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 2 rockets

The Israeli military on Sunday said two rockets were fired by Palestinians militants in the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. The barrage set off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.Israels Channel 12 TV said the rockets landed in open area...

Big events can be held while adhering to COVID-19 protocol: Adityanath at 'Van Mahotsav'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said big events can be held while adhering to the protocol pertaining to COVID-19 and the Van Mahotsav will be a witness to this. Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three catego...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020