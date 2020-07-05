Left Menu
Report: Patriots K Rohrwasser has controversial tattoo removed

TMZ was the first to report the news and said Rohrwasser "described the process as physically painful." Just after the Patriots selected Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft in April, the tattoo created an uproar among fans who noticed the similarity to the symbol of the "Three Percenters," a right-wing militia group formed in 2008.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:11 IST
New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly had his controversial tattoo removed from his left arm. TMZ was the first to report the news and said Rohrwasser "described the process as physically painful."

Just after the Patriots selected Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft in April, the tattoo created an uproar among fans who noticed the similarity to the symbol of the "Three Percenters," a right-wing militia group formed in 2008. The tattoo they were referring to features three roman numerals encircled by stars. Rohrwasser maintained in an interview with WBZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Boston, in April that he didn't know the meaning of the tattoo when he got it at age 18, Instead, he said, thought he was honoring family members who served in the military.

"As soon as I saw what it was linked to on [draft day], at exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body," said Rohrwasser, who played at Marshall. "I said cover it up but I want to get it removed from my body. It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly. "I'm sorry for all my family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I'll ever have. To them I'm sorry, and I'm going to learn from this. I'm going to take ownership of it. ... No matter what, that's not who I am and hopefully you all will find that out."

The Patriots selected Rohrwasser as a potential replacement for veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who was released in March. --Field Level Media

