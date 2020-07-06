Judge to form leadership council for Giants

Giants head coach Joe Judge will follow the example of his former boss, Bill Belichick, and form a team leadership council in New York. While an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, Judge was the coaching staff's liaison with the council.

When the group will be formed, or who will be in it, hasn't been decided. "Nothing's been formally structured right now. Normally those start to emerge in the spring," the 38-year-old rookie head coach told the New York Post. "Really with our new exposure to these players, we wanted to go ahead and get through a spring.''

Judge will get the opinions of his coaching staff in selecting the players for the council, likely closer to the start of the season. The Giants are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 14 to open the 2020 season.

"We'll grab some guys we believe represent a larger part of the team,'' Judge told the Post. "We don't have a specific number narrowed down. I've been exposed to all different ways of doing that, whether it's one guy per position or guys of different ages. For us, we have to identify the makeup of our team in training camp and see what the best fit we can do with that.'' --Field Level Media