Team SoloMid capture PCS 1 Europe title

Team SoloMid claimed the $50,000 first prize at the PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe event on Sunday. TSM finished the 20-round event with 185 points, easily outdistancing runner-up TORNADO ENERGY (155). TORNADO ENERGY pocketed $30,000 for their second-place finish while Northern Lights Team took home $20,000 after ending up in third with 149 points.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 02:08 IST
TORNADO ENERGY pocketed $30,000 for their second-place finish while Northern Lights Team took home $20,000 after ending up in third with 149 points. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August. The 24-team Europe event had a prize pool of $200,000.

PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe standings, with total points plus prize money 1. Team SoloMid, 185, $50,000

2. TORNADO ENERGY, 155, $30,000 3. Northern Lights Team, 149, $20,000

4. Omaken Sports, 143, $10,000 5. Team Liquid, 136, $6,400

6. FaZe Clan, 131, $6,400 7. ENCE, 131, $6,400

8. Blaze Esports, 111, $6,400 9. Natus Vincere, 110, $4,850

10. Redline, 97, $4,850 11. With Potential, 91, $4,850

12. Istanbul Wild Cats, 89, $4,850 13. Tempus, 74, $4,850

14. The Nuclear Penguins, 73, $4,850 15. UNITY, 66, $4,850

16. GameFraym, 58, $4,850 17. sniip, $3,200

18. AfterAlt, $3,200 19. Raise Your Edge, $3,200

20. BetterLuckNextTime, $3,200 21. Team Red Zone, $3,200

22. Besiktas e-Sports Club, $3,200 23. Team Quantum, $3,200

DQ Brute Force, $3,200 --Field Level Media

