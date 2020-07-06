Soccer-Porto hammer Belenenses 5-0 to increase lead over Benfica

Left Menu
Porto's Luiz Diaz scored a stunning late goal and Fabio Vieira notched his first for the club with a clever free kick as they hammered visiting Belenenses 5-0 on Sunday, taking their lead over Benfica at the top of the Primeira Liga back to six points. The win put Porto on 73 points with four games left, ahead of second-placed Benfica, who beat Boavista 3-1 on Saturday.

Porto's Luiz Diaz scored a stunning late goal and Fabio Vieira notched his first for the club with a clever free kick as they hammered visiting Belenenses 5-0 on Sunday, taking their lead over Benfica at the top of the Primeira Liga back to six points.

The win put Porto on 73 points with four games left, ahead of second-placed Benfica, who beat Boavista 3-1 on Saturday. It was a night to forget for Belenenses defender Nuno Coelho, who left forward Soares unmarked to open the scoring for the hosts with a header in the 31st minute.

Coelho was at fault again a few minutes later as he failed to stop Mateus Uribe coming through the middle to score, but his blushes were spared when the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball by Uribe in the build-up. Moussa Marega made it 2-0 after the break, latching on to Jesus Corona's through ball and rifling a crisp shot back across goalkeeper Herve Koffi to net in the 58th minute.

Alex Telles added the third with a penalty after Diaz was hacked down by Cafu Phete before Vieira, who came up through the youth ranks at Porto, scored his first senior goal for the club with a low free kick. The hosts saved the best for last though as Diaz picked up the ball in his own half and drove forward before unleashing a rocket shot that flew into the top corner in added time to complete the rout.

The defeat was the fifth in a row in the league for Belenenses, who remain in 14th place on 31 points, four clear of the relegation zone.

