Reports: Bucks, Kings close facilities after COVID-19 results

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings closed their practice facilities after receiving coronavirus test results, according to reports Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear whether a Milwaukee player -- or multiple players -- tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN reported the team received the results on Friday.

The Kings shut down their facility after receiving a positive COVID-19 test within the team's traveling party, according to The Athletic. The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat all recently closed their workout venues due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to Sunday's reports, the Bucks and Kings won't reopen their facilities before traveling to Orlando, Fla. Sacramento is set to leave Wednesday; Milwaukee is expected to depart on Thursday. The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) are scheduled to resume their season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics. The Kings (28-36) are also scheduled to play that day against the San Antonio Spurs.

