DDCA elections to be discussed with Navin Chawla on July 7

The Delhi and District Cricket Association will be holding a meeting on July 7 to discuss how to go about conducting the elections of the cricket body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:29 IST
DDCA logo. . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi and District Cricket Association will be holding a meeting on July 7 to discuss how to go about conducting the elections of the cricket body. The meeting has been called by the DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (retired) and the matter will be discussed with Navin Chawla (electoral officer of DDCA) and his team.

The minutes of the Apex Council meeting signed by DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (retired) also states that the time period of six weeks given by the High Court to conduct the elections is too short and an extension is required. "In the said meeting, various modalities with respect to elections were discussed and a common consensus after the meeting was that the time period of 6 weeks prescribed by Hon'ble High Court of Delhi is too short and DDCA may have to move to High Court for extension of time," Justice Deepak Verma said.

In the meeting which was conducted on July 4, SN Sharma was retained in the Apex Council as director. While the rest of the four directors-- Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and Nitin Gupta stood retired from the Apex Council. (ANI)

