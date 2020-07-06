Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanaka's quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more amazing when considering the speed at which that line drive was traveling when it hit Tanaka. NHL, union reach tentative agreement on plan to resume season

The National Hockey League and union representing its players have reached a tentative agreement on protocols to resume a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Sunday. Daly told Reuters the two sides were finalizing details on an extension to the current bargaining agreement, which, along with return-to-play protocols, would need to be ratified by the union's executive committee followed by a full membership vote. Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said. In a statement https://www.mlb.com/braves/news/freddie-freeman-tests-positive-for-covid-19, Snitker said pitchers Touki Toussaint and Will Smith as well as shortstop Pete Kozma had caught the virus. Late South Korea triathlete's team mates detail abuse allegations

Former team mates of a South Korean triathlete found dead last month after alleging she had been abused by her coaching staff said on Monday athletes endured a living "hell" and were habitually beaten and verbally abused. Choi Suk-hyeon, a member of the national triathlon team, died at her team dorm after leaving a message to her mother asking her to "reveal the sins" of her abusers. She was 22. White Sox, Nats each have two players test positive for virus

Both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced Sunday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The White Sox said that their two unidentified players are asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago. Brewers OF Braun could put off retirement

Former National League MVP Ryan Braun said the shortened 2020 MLB schedule has him rethinking any thoughts he had about retiring after this season. "I would say at this point, I'm more likely to play another year than I think I would have been," Braun told reporters after the Milwaukee Brewers worked out Saturday afternoon. Djokovic's event taught us to be cautious: French Open director

French Open organizers are taking every precaution to ensure the Grand Slam does not meet the same fate as Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour, which was abandoned after several players tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Guy Forget has told Reuters. Djokovic has come under fire after the charity event was played in front of packed crowds in Serbia and Croatia and saw players hugging at the net and posing for pictures together. Cleveland Indians manager on team's name: 'Time to move forward'

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona said on Sunday he feels the Major League Baseball club should change its contentious moniker, in place now for 105 years. Francona's comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide push to eliminate racially insensitive material, followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins and said in a statement they would consider changing the franchise's name. Report: NBA distributes protocols for players traveling without team

As the NBA begins welcoming teams to ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando this week for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, the league has reportedly set the protocols for players unable to travel with the rest of their team. Citing a memo sent to teams from the league, ESPN on Sunday reported that players must arrange for their own travel to the Orlando area if a) they miss a scheduled coronavirus test in the two days prior to their team's scheduled departure date, or b) have "extenuating circumstances" previously disclosed to the league. Survey finds 77% of Japanese think Olympics 'cannot be held' next year

A wide-ranging survey conducted by the Japan News Network (JNN) found that 77% of those questioned said that the Tokyo Olympics "cannot be held" next year, it was announced on Monday. The Tokyo 2020 Games, originally due to start this month, have already been delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.