Left Menu
Development News Edition

There will be questions if T20 World Cup is postponed and IPL held: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that questions will be raised if the T20 World Cup is postponed and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is played in that particular window.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:44 IST
There will be questions if T20 World Cup is postponed and IPL held: Inzamam-ul-Haq
Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that questions will be raised if the T20 World Cup is postponed and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is played in that particular window. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held in Australia from October 18 -November 15. However, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are rumours doing the rounds that the T20 World Cup will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Australia-India series, therefore, the T20 World Cup won't take place," Inzamam said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. "The BCCI is strong and has control in the ICC. If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then it would be acceptable to everyone but if any other such event happens during the same time, then questions will be raised," he added.

The IPL was slated to commence from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is speculated that it might go ahead if the T20 World Cup is postponed. "I believe that the T20 World Cup has been postponed, just the formal announcement needs to be made, it is not easy to manage 18 teams in the current scenario. But, the ICC shouldn't let people think that franchise cricket is being given preference. If this happens then young players might get drawn towards T20 leagues rather than the international matches," Inzamam said.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the board is ready to host the IPL behind closed doors and is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year. Ganguly had stated this in his letter to all affiliated members of the body.

The letter stated: "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums." "The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday asserted that education in Bengal has taken a nosedive and said that we must be dedicated to taking the education in the state back to its previous glory. Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the bir...

President extends condolences to family of Mary Twala-Mhlongo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deep condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of veteran actor and esteemed member of the Order of Ikhamanga, Mary Twala-Mhlongo, who passed away on Saturday.Aged 80, the distinguish...

Israel feels exposed as US drops satellite-imaging cap

An Israeli official flagged a possible security risk on Monday following a U.S. move to allow American providers to sell clearer satellite images of Israel and the Palestinian territories.Under a 1997 U.S. regulation known as the Kyl-Bingam...

Gigi Hadid claps back at claim she's 'disguising' her baby bump

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested shes been disguising her growing baby bump with her fashion choices. According to ENews, earlier this week, British Vogue published a sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020