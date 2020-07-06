Left Menu
Development News Edition

Change in culture behind India's pace bowling surge: Ganguly

In the chat show, Ganguly in jest recollected how batting great Sachin Tendulkar would always 'forced' him to face the first ball in a match as he preferred to start at the non-striker's end. "Always he (Tendulkar) did and he had an answer to that," Ganguly told Agarwal who asked whether Tendulkar forced him to take the strike on the first delivery during their famed ODI opening combination.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:27 IST
Change in culture behind India's pace bowling surge: Ganguly
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly (file image) Image Credit: ANI

A cultural shift with rising fitness standards are the primary reasons for India's current depth in fast bowling department, said former captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. A young Jasprit Bumrah in the experienced company of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have developed into one of the world's most potent pace attacks. "I see all of them together, the coaches, the fitness trainers and also I think the change in culture," Ganguly said replying to a question on 'who has played the major role in bringing up the change' on a chat show hosted by Test opener Mayank Agarwal on BCCI's Twitter handle.

"Culture has changed in India that we can be good fast bowlers. The fitness regimes, the fitness standards not only among the fast bowlers but also among the batters, I think that has changed enormously," Ganguly commented. There has been a surge in self belief among current crop of bowlers that they can be speed merchants, said Ganguly, who led some of the finest pacers like Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra in his time.

"And that has made everyone understand and believe that if we are fit, if we are strong, and we can also bowl fast, like the others," he said in the BCCI series 'Dada Opens with Mayank. Recently, former Windies pacer Ian Bishop too had hailed the Indian pace attack and said they were at the forefront of the fast bowling renaissance in world cricket, something similar to they did in the 1970s and 80s.

"The West Indies in my generation were natural or even the generation before... They were naturally strong and built. We Indians were never such naturally strong and built but we worked hard to get strong. So I think it's the change in culture also which is very important," Ganguly added. In the chat show, Ganguly in jest recollected how batting great Sachin Tendulkar would always 'forced' him to face the first ball in a match as he preferred to start at the non-striker's end.

"Always he (Tendulkar) did and he had an answer to that," Ganguly told Agarwal who asked whether Tendulkar forced him to take the strike on the first delivery during their famed ODI opening combination. Ganguly-Tendulkar holds the all time record of the highest opening partnership in ODIs as they have put together 6609 runs in 136 innings that includes 21 century partnerships and 23 fifty stands.

Ganguly said Tendulkar always had two answers to avoid facing the first delivery. "I used to tell him 'Sometimes you also face the first ball. I'm always facing the first ball. He had two answers to it. One, he believed that if his form was good it should continue and he should remain at the non-striker's end.

"And then when his form wasn't good, he said 'I should remain at the non-striker's end because it takes the pressure off him." But on a couple of occasions, Tendulkar would be tricked to face the first ball after being caught on the TV screen, Ganguly said in a lighter vein. "So he had an answer for both good form and bad form, until and unless someday you walked past him and went and stood at the non-striker's end and he was already on TV and he would be forced to face the ball. "And that has happened one or two times, I just walked past him and went and stood at the non striker's end," Ganguly concluded.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to deliver PPE, medical supplies to Somalia

Three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights will deliver protective equipment medical supplies to Somalia.This will reinforce the countrys coronavirus response as well as humanitarian projects in the recently flood-hit areas.With Inputs from ...

Russian journalist found guilty of justifying terrorism, but avoids jail

A Russian court pronounced journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of justifying terrorism on Monday, but unexpectedly let her off with a fine, ending a trial her supporters said illustrated growing censorship. The state prosecutor had asked ...

2 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP's Shamli

A 40-year-old man and his mother were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a tree in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on MondayAccording to Kotwali SHO Satpal Singh, the accident occurred on Karnal-...

Woman commits suicide in quarantine ward

Coimbatore, July 6 PTI A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday after she was isolated in a ward at a Womens College which has been turned into a COVID-19 care centre, police said. Mariammal was put on quarantine from June ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020