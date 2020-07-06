Left Menu
Australian players told get ready for England series as T20 WC set to be postponed: Reports

The report states that a white-ball tour of England is yet to be officially confirmed but Australia's pace bowlers are "building up their workloads for a return to play in September and players have been told to start preparing for another date with the Old Enemy."

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:05 IST
The Australian cricket team, which started outdoor training, has been told to get ready for a white-ball series against England in September as the ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be postponed this week, according to a media report here. The Indian Premier League is set to be slotted during the October-November window as the ICC Board may finally decide to officially announce the postponement of the October 18-November 15 World Cup in Australia due to the logistical issues that will crop up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cricket's World Cup is set to be officially postponed this week as Australia's players are told to start preparing for comeback battle against England," Australian newspaper 'The Daily Telegraph' reported. The report also stated that if Cricket Australia decides on allowing its players to play in the IPL, "..the ideal scenario would be they could go straight from the England limited overs series to wherever the T20 league is held in Middle East or Asia" The Australian team is, therefore, now preparing for ODIs and T20 Internationals against England in an away series.

"Training for return to action in September is strongest indication yet that Aaron Finch's troops will head to the UK for a limited overs tour in bio-security bubble .....," the newspaper further wrote. The report states that a white-ball tour of England is yet to be officially confirmed but Australia's pace bowlers are "building up their workloads for a return to play in September and players have been told to start preparing for another date with the Old Enemy." PTI KHS PM PM

