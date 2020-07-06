Left Menu
Development News Edition

Footballer prays, worries, smiles as pilot wife rescues Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi has been my second home for some years now." Gouramangi is one of the most decorated players in Indian football in recent times -- having won the National Football League, Federation Cup and I-League titles, along with the AIFF Player of the Year award in 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:21 IST
Footballer prays, worries, smiles as pilot wife rescues Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic

Flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Commander Pushpanjali Potsangbam has been airlifting Indians stranded in different parts of the world and bringing them back home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the New Delhi-based Air India pilot has not been able to meet her husband, well-known India footballer Gouramangi Singh, for the past four months as she got down to quietly go about her task.

As a Commander with Air India, the Manipuri woman is part of the government's Vande Bharat mission to rescue stranded Indians from across the world. The former India central defender, whose foray into organic farming recently created quite a buzz, feels worried and proud at the same time.

"It feels good when one of your own is trying to do something for the country during a time as unprecedented as this. I understand it's a very difficult and stressful job. Yes, I would be lying if I say it doesn't worry me," Gouramangi told PTI. Pushpanjali has been working with the country's biggest carrier for the past 11 years, having started out as a first officer.

"Last week she was in Lagos (Africa) for bringing back Indian citizens stuck there. She only operates on the international sectors," said the 34-year-old. It is not easy when one has to undergo the COVID-19 test three times for operating a single flight -- before departure for destination, on arrival at base and then another after five days of touching down at one's base.

"It is very stressful and then there is always that fear of the virus. Hats off to them, my wife and all her colleagues who are on the frontline like doctors and nurses," a proud husband said. He has waited long enough and is now set to visit the national capital and reunite with his wife.

"I am coming there in the next few days. Delhi has been my second home for some years now." Gouramangi is one of the most decorated players in Indian football in recent times -- having won the National Football League, Federation Cup and I-League titles, along with the AIFF Player of the Year award in 2010. He was also a part of India's triumphant Nehru Cup campaigns in 2007 and 2009 and the AFC Asian Cup in 2011, where he scored the team's opener against Bahrain.

He is hoping that the situation normalises and sporting activities resume. "I understand we all are helpless but we can't be hopeless. I have heard the AIFF is trying to arrange a competition when things improve a bit and then get the go-ahead to decide the winner of second division league and find a qualifier for the I-league," he said.

After a successful 14-year career as a professional footballer, Gouramangi signed up as the first team coach for FC Bengaluru United, which plays in the country's second division league. Besides, the player with 71 international appearances had sometime ago teamed up with entrepreneur Karan Huidrom to open KaGo Football Training Centre (KFTC) with its own artificial turf for development of grassroots football in Manipur.

It is mainly meant to attract aspiring players, boys and girls, from the age of 6 years and onwards. KFTC also currently has the U-13, U-15 and U-18 teams competing in the AMFA organised Manipur Youth League. Having made a name for himself through football, it has been his long desire to give back to the sport by helping produce world class footballers from his stable.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no cri...

Eco package, opening up of economy post lock down have begun showing results: Survey

The&#160;opening up of Indias economy post lockdown and implementation of the economic package unveiled by the government have started showing results on the ground with initial signs of improvement in the performance of businesses now visi...

Ampere Vehicles acquires Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies with 74 pc stake

Ampere Vehicles, the electric arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday announced the acquisition of Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies BAPL with a 74 per cent stake. Bestway sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand with a strong B2C presence...

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020