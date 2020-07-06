Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunil bhai is an inspiration but I try to emulate Jhingan: Gahlot

Otherwise, the pressure will come back on the central defenders." Almost a year on from his first brush with the senior national team, Gahlot said his biggest learning till date is to avoid repeating same mistakes on the field.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:24 IST
Sunil bhai is an inspiration but I try to emulate Jhingan: Gahlot

Captain Sunil Chhetri is an "inspiration" but promising India defender Narender Gahlot says he tries to emulate senior stopper Sandesh Jhingan for his "warrior-like" attitude

On July 7, 2019, when India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign in Ahmedabad against Tajikistan, 18-year old Gahlot made his international debut. He would then go on to score the Blue Tigers' opening goal against Syria nine days later, finding the net with a towering header in just his second international start

Speaking about his seniors in the side, he told the AIFF website, "Sandesh (Jhingan) paaji plays with a warrior-like attitude during matches and is very aggressive. In training, he gives his 100 per cent at all times and is physically very strong, which is something I try to emulate. "Sunil (Chhetri) bhai is such an inspiration for all of us and gives us all invaluable advice. He told me to be aggressive when I am without the ball. When I have the ball, I have to be extremely calm and avoid mispasses. "And when I am passing to the midfield or to my wing-backs, the weight of the pass has to be precise and the direction has to be perfect as well. Otherwise, the pressure will come back on the central defenders." Almost a year on from his first brush with the senior national team, Gahlot said his biggest learning till date is to avoid repeating same mistakes on the field. "The biggest learning has been that everyone makes mistakes. But it is critical not to repeat them. As a defender I know which areas I need to improve on and the seniors guide us a lot in that respect as well," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Businessman wins Dominican presidency in virus-marked vote

A businessman who has never held elected office has won the presidency of the Dominican Republic, according to results on Monday, ending a 16-year run in power by a centre-left party. Luis Rodolfo Abinader had won about 53 per cent of Sunda...

Toyota suspends work at Bidadi plant for a day after worker succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi, Jul 6 PTI&#160;Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Monday said it has suspended operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19. The company deeply regrets to inform the sad ...

C'garh: 60 cops quarantined after rape accused tests positive

Sixty policemen were quarantined in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh after a rape accused they brought from Karnataka was detected with COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. The Civil Lines police station has been sealed and declared a containment ...

Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020