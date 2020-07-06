Umar Akmal's appeal to be heard on July 13: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar will hear Umar Akmal's appeal on July 13. "Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal's appeal on July 13 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore," PCB said in a statement.

The hearing was previously scheduled for June 11 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Notices for the hearing have been issued to Akmal and the PCB. The Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, on April 27 banned Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents. (ANI)