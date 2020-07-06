Report: Redskins minority owners want to sell
According to multiple outlets, the new name could be in effect for the 2020 season. Smith's company, FedEx, signed a 27-year, $205 million naming-rights deal in 1999 for the Redskins stadium in Landover, Md., called FedEx Field.Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:45 IST
Three minority owners of the Washington Redskins have hired an investment banking firm to find buyers for their share of the team, The Washington Post reported. The men -- Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith -- jointly own 40 percent of the team but reportedly want to sell out of dissatisfaction with majority owner Dan Snyder.
The three are "not happy being a partner" with Snyder, the Post reported. Smith is chairman, president and CEO of FedEx. Last week, the Memphis-based shipping giant called for the Washington franchise to change its name -- a frequent refrain since Snyder bought the team in 1999. Other corporate partners, including Nike and PepsiCo, joined FedEx.
Snyder has resisted all calls throughout the years to adopt a new name, but on Friday team officials announced they would "undergo a thorough review" as the nation grapples with racial inequality and social justice. It's a drastic change from his stand in 2013, when Snyder told USA Today, "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER -- you can use caps." New head coach Ron Rivera said he supports a name change for the team and is working with Snyder. According to multiple outlets, the new name could be in effect for the 2020 season.
Smith's company, FedEx, signed a 27-year, $205 million naming-rights deal in 1999 for the Redskins stadium in Landover, Md., called FedEx Field. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington Redskins
- The Washington Post
- FedEx
- USA Today
- PepsiCo
- Memphis
- Nike
- Md
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Beijing tests millions for COVID-19, PepsiCo suspends ops after workers test positive
PepsiCo China food processing factory halted after COVID-19 infection found
PepsiCo announces relief for cyclone-affected villages in Bengal
PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test COVID-19 positive, China halts some US chicken imports
PepsiCo, Swiggy, NRAI join hands to support lockdown-hit restaurant employees