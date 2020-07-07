Left Menu
First major release of funding from Sports Recovery Package announced

The funds will open for application by the end of August - details on Sport NZ’s website.

07-07-2020
“Today we’re setting out how $80 million will be invested, with $54 million of that over the 2020/2021 financial year for organisations from community level through to elite level.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Grant Robertson has today announced the first major release of funding from the $265 million Sports Recovery Package announced at Budget 2020.

"Today we're setting out how $80 million will be invested, with $54 million of that over the 2020/2021 financial year for organisations from community level through to elite level.

"All levels of the sector have been affected by COVID-19 and this funding is focused on making sure the sector continues to thrive, while also ensuring New Zealanders can continue to maintain their wellbeing through physical activity.

This first release of funding from the Sports Recovery Package includes:

A $68 million fund (Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa) to support community sport. This builds on the KiwiSport Regional Partnership fund to provide quality opportunities for young people who are missing out, particularly in higher deprivation areas. ($34 million is from the Sports Recovery Package with the remaining $34 million from existing Sport NZ baselines).

A $25.4 million fund for Sport NZ's national partners to strengthen and adapt. This funding will also support specific sports with the cost of running premier national leagues affected by COVID-19 (including basketball).

$10 million for a second Community Resilience Fund to provide further immediate support to a broader range of eligible local and regional organisations.

An initial $7.3 million package to improve facilities for New Zealand's upcoming hosting of world cups.

The funds will open for application by the end of August - details on Sport NZ's website.

"Sport NZ has also earmarked $3 million for individuals and families in financial hardship who are unable to take part in sport and recreation opportunities. Details on how this funding will be distributed will be released in the coming weeks.

"All the funding announced today, and the remainder of the package will continue to place a specific emphasis on groups who are traditionally less active or are missing out, including women and girls, Māori, disabled people and our high deprivation communities.

"Having prioritised initiatives that focus on the areas in most need of support, Sport NZ will continue to engage with the sector to decide how the remaining $180 million is best spent over the next four years to help sport recover, strengthen and adapt," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

