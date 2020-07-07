Greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter: Sakshi wishes husband MS Dhoni with an adorable post

Left Menu
As ace wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, his wife Sakshi Dhoni on Tuesday penned a heartwarming note along with some candid pictures of the former skipper.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:35 IST
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi (Photo/ Sakshi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As ace wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, his wife Sakshi Dhoni on Tuesday penned a heartwarming note along with some candid pictures of the former skipper. In the pictures shared by Sakshi, the legendary Indian cricketer is seen enjoying some quality time with his family and pet dogs.

Sakshi while wishing her husband jokingly said that he has become 'smarter and sweeter' and has greyed a bit more. "Marking the date you were born, another year older, greyed a bit more, become smarter and sweeter. (Literally ). You are a man who will not be moved by all the sweet wishes and gifts.Let's celebrate another year of your life by cutting a cake and blowing the candles!Happy Birthday, Husband!!," Sakshi captioned the post.

Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field. Over the years, he has cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers across the world. His agility behind the stumps has given India many breakthroughs as the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper has done successful stumpings in no time.

He is also known for his knack of opting for reviews and many have jokingly remarked to change the 'Decision-Review System's' name to 'Dhoni-Review System'. In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. However, the wicket-keeper enjoys a great camaraderie with the latter and the duo have been seen often taking decisions together on the field. Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

