Report: Raiders make offer to DE Clowney

He has received offers from the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and interest from a handful of other teams. The Athletic reported the Raiders' offer puts the franchise a "distant third" on the value spectrum with the Browns ($15 million in 2020) and Seahawks thought to be offering better money.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:06 IST
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a run at defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but the free agent could choose to wait for a better fit, per multiple reports. Clowney was acquired by the Seattle Seahawks from the Houston Texans prior to last season but remains unsigned three weeks before the start of training camp. He has received offers from the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and interest from a handful of other teams.

The Athletic reported the Raiders' offer puts the franchise a "distant third" on the value spectrum with the Browns ($15 million in 2020) and Seahawks thought to be offering better money. According to the NFLPA's latest update on salary cap figures, the Raiders currently have just $9 million in cap space. Additional cap space could be created by moving bonus allotments around for the 2020 season.

But Clowney told ESPN last week he's leaning toward holding off on signing until closer to the start of the season. In part, Clowney wants to make sure there is a 2020 season with the coronavirus pandemic impacting other sports. Last season, Clowney recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumbles recoveries and an interception in 13 games.

His injury history is a concern for some teams, although he has missed only 13 games in his career. --Field Level Media

