SAI to reopen Karni Singh Shooting Range for Olympic-bound shooters

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set to reopen Karni Singh Shooting Range from Wednesday for Olympic-bound shooters to support athletes for their Olympic preparations. In the first phase, the facility would be opened only for athletes who have a probability of making it to the Olympics and form part of the core team of Indian Shooting.

All precautions as per the guidelines issued by the Government and the SAI SOP will be strictly adhered to at the ranges to provide a safe training environment to the shooters and maintain social-distancing norms in order to prevent any transmission of the lethal virus. The shooters would have to book online training slots to avoid crowding at the range, with only single-point entry to the range with adherence to thermal screening, as per the laid down procedure. The shooters would also need to download Aarogya Setu on their phone, the status of which would be checked at the entry gate.

In addition, the operation of lanes and shooting stations has been restricted to ensure the social distancing norms between two shooters. Only 25/80 (10Mtr), 25/50 (25 Mtr), 40/80 (50 Mtr) lanes for rifle and pistol, and 03/06 shooting station in the shotgun ranges would be made operational to ensure social distancing.

The Range has also incorporated DOs and DONTs for shooters to prevent any contact between them and the shooters will be advised not to share their personal equipment such as gun, ammunitions, sports jackets, sports shoes, sports glasses, etc. (ANI)