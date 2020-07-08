Red Sox LHP Rodriguez tests positive for coronavirus
The manager confirmed on Saturday that Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez had also tested positive. Rodriguez, 27, is coming off a career year with the Red Sox in which he posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA.Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:11 IST
Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and is "not feeling 100 percent," manager Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday. Infield prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive for the virus, per Roenicke. The manager confirmed on Saturday that Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez had also tested positive.
Rodriguez, 27, is coming off a career year with the Red Sox in which he posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA. He set career-bests in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3), starts (34) and strikeouts (213). Rodriguez is expected to take the lead role in Boston's rotation this season with Chris Sale undergoing Tommy John surgery and David Price's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dalbec, 25, batted .239 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 135 total games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket last season. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Boston Red Sox
- Ron Roenicke
- Los Angeles
- Portland
- David Price
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges
Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges
Los Angeles records 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases to more than 100,000
Los Angeles records 'alarming' surge in COVID-19 cases to more than 100,000
People News Roundup: Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims; Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles and more