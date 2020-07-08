Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox LHP Rodriguez tests positive for coronavirus

The manager confirmed on Saturday that Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez had also tested positive. Rodriguez, 27, is coming off a career year with the Red Sox in which he posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:11 IST
Red Sox LHP Rodriguez tests positive for coronavirus

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and is "not feeling 100 percent," manager Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday. Infield prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive for the virus, per Roenicke. The manager confirmed on Saturday that Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez had also tested positive.

Rodriguez, 27, is coming off a career year with the Red Sox in which he posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA. He set career-bests in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3), starts (34) and strikeouts (213). Rodriguez is expected to take the lead role in Boston's rotation this season with Chris Sale undergoing Tommy John surgery and David Price's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dalbec, 25, batted .239 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 135 total games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket last season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela poverty rate surges amid economic collapse, inflation -study

Venezuelas poverty rate surged in 2019 to levels unmatched elsewhere in Latin America as the once-prosperous OPEC nations hyperinflationary economic collapse continued for a sixth straight year, according to a study published on Tuesday. Th...

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italys defence ministers agreed at talks on Tuesday on the need for a political solution to Libyas conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry.We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views on...

Trump says he will pressure governors to open schools in the fall

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the fall, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases across the country.Speaking at a White House event to discuss reopening of schools, Tr...

Trump paid proxy to take college entrance exam for him, niece's book says

President Donald Trump paid a proxy to take a standardized college entrance exam for him when he was a high school student, his niece writes in a tell-all book scheduled to be published next week. In the book, Too Much and Never Enough How ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020