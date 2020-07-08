Red Sox LHP Rodriguez tests positive for coronavirus

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and is "not feeling 100 percent," manager Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday. Infield prospect Bobby Dalbec also tested positive for the virus, per Roenicke. The manager confirmed on Saturday that Red Sox left-handers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez had also tested positive.

Rodriguez, 27, is coming off a career year with the Red Sox in which he posted a 19-6 record with a 3.81 ERA. He set career-bests in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3), starts (34) and strikeouts (213). Rodriguez is expected to take the lead role in Boston's rotation this season with Chris Sale undergoing Tommy John surgery and David Price's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dalbec, 25, batted .239 with 27 homers and 73 RBIs in 135 total games with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket last season. --Field Level Media