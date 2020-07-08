Left Menu
Report: Patriots RB Burkhead restructures deal

The Patriots entered the day with just $650,989 in cap space, according to the NFL Players Association's daily report, and they have yet to officially sign quarterback Cam Newton, who agreed to terms on June 28 to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with up to $6.5 million in additional incentives. Burkhead, who turned 30 last week, had 65 rushes for 302 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns in 13 games (one start) last season, while adding 27 receptions for 279 yards (10.3 average), giving him a career-high 581 scrimmage yards.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 02:45 IST
Running back Rex Burkhead agreed to a restructured contract that will save the New England Patriots just under $1 million in cap space, ESPN reported Tuesday. Burkhead was entering the final year of a three-year, $9.75 million contract. He was set to make $2.5 million in base salary and up to $500,000 in additional per-game roster bonuses, but with no guaranteed money.

According to ESPN, his new contract includes a $550,000 signing bonus, a $1.05 million base salary and $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Burkhead, who turned 30 last week, had 65 rushes for 302 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns in 13 games (one start) last season, while adding 27 receptions for 279 yards (10.3 average), giving him a career-high 581 scrimmage yards. He had a career-best eight total touchdowns in 2017, his first year with the Patriots.

