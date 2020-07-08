Cricket Ireland releases return-to-play protocols for club cricketers

Cricket Ireland (CI) on Tuesday released its COVID-19 Safe Return to Play Protocols (SRTPP) that will guide thousands of club cricketers across Ireland to restart play from this week. However, due to the shortened season and protocols in place, the Cricket Ireland Cricket Committee has approved the proposal that only one of the three national cup competitions can be held in 2020.

"With the release of these protocols, we can finally kickstart competitive club cricket - cricket matches can start in the Republic in line with Union fixture schedules, and across Northern Ireland pending the move into Step 4 - which is expected on July 17," Elaine Nolan, Participation Director for Cricket Ireland said. "We are pleased that the Irish Government's Sports Expert Group has approved the protocols after an intense period of consultation across our sport. This has truly been a collective effort and the positive outcome that has been achieved is that the cricket season we once feared would be lost, will be starting in earnest this month," he added.

As such, supported by the Provincial Unions and Cricket Committee, T20 will be the longest format of cricket played at the club level for now. This will remain under review, but competitions will be structured around this format at the club level. (ANI)