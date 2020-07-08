Sports News Roundup: Ryder Cup to be postponed to 2021; WNBA players reveal ugly living conditions in 'bubble' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'Significant spread' of virus could nix season again: Silver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday voiced concern that a "significant spread" of the coronavirus could potentially expose a "hole in our bubble" and shut down the season a second time. Silver made the comments during Fortune's virtual "Brainstorm Health" conference.

MLS dealt another blow as more players opt out of season restart

Major League Soccer's attempt to restart its COVID-19 hit season suffered another setback on Tuesday when Vancouver Whitecaps announced five members of the team will not make the trip to Orlando for the 'MLS is Back' tournament. Forwards Lucas Cavallini and Fredy Montero chose not to travel with the team to Florida because of the novel coronavirus threat.

WNBA stands by Black Lives Matter theme, defying Atlanta team's co-owner

The WNBA said it would continue to advocate for social justice issues, defying Atlanta Dream co-owner and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler after she opposed the league's plan to honor the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming season. Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, told league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter, "we need less — not more politics in sports," the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported, after the league said it would recognize Black female victims of police brutality during its opening weekend.

Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday responded by calling Jackson's posts "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling" and said the team would take "appropriate action." Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.

'Blackhawks' name honors Native American leader, say Chicago

The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks said on Tuesday they will not change their name or logo despite growing pressure on U.S. sports teams with Native American names and symbols to do so amid a push to eliminate racially insensitive material. The team said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times that the name celebrated the life of Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation, and that it would work to further raise awareness about Native American culture.

Liberty's Durr to miss WNBA season due to coronavirus

New York Liberty guard Asia Durr says she will miss the 2020 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) season after a "complicated and arduous" battle with COVID-19. In a post on Twitter, Durr said she was opting out of the season as a "medical high risk player".

Australian snowboarder Pullin drowned on Gold Coast: ABC

Australia's double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday, state media reported. Pullin was in waters off Palm Beach in southern Queensland on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

WNBA players reveal ugly living conditions in 'bubble'

Worms. Mouse traps. Bed bugs. This was not what WNBA players had in mind when they reported to their hotel at the "bubble" in Bradenton, Fla., to prepare for games that are scheduled to take place at the IMG Academy.

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker calls league a leading voice for social justice

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker, two-time WNBA MVP, said she is in the best shape in years and ready to start a new season of the women's basketball league that she believes can lead the U.S. sports world into a new era of social activism. "We are the majority of the minority - we're a league that's 80% African-American women, women of color... different ethnicities, (we) tackle sexual orientation – like, we literally check every box," Parker, who also has two Olympic gold medals, said in an interview as she prepared for her 13th professional season.

Ryder Cup to be postponed to 2021: ESPN

This year's Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021 and next year's Presidents Cup will also be moved back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The biennial Ryder Cup, which pits a U.S. team against Europe, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin but will instead be played in the same time frame next year.