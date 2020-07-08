Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-After 117 days, cricket's return delayed by rain

Both teams are expected to "take a knee" before the start of the match, and a minute's silence will be observed to mark the victims of the virus and also former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes, who died last week. England's players will also have the names of key workers on their training shirts.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:27 IST
Cricket-After 117 days, cricket's return delayed by rain

The much-anticipated return of international cricket after almost four months was, almost predictably, delayed by rain on Wednesday as the start England's first test against the West Indies in Southampton was pushed back. The toss was due to take place at 1030GMT ahead of an 1100GMT start but has been delayed after light rain and overcast skies meant the covers had to be deployed.

The teams are meeting in a "bio-secure environment" at Southampton's Ageas bowl with daily health checks for everyone in the ground - which doesn't include fans - in the first of a three-test series. Former West Indies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite told the BBC: "It's a duty for us as sportspeople to bring some normality back to the world. Hopefully we can get under way and bring some good back to the game and to the world."

It is 117 days since England's warm-up match in Sri Lanka was abandoned due to the COVID-19 threat and no cricket has been played since. England are captained in the first test by Ben Stokes, standing in for Joe Root, whose wife is about to give birth.

West Indies, who like England have a strong bowling attack but a somewhat fragile batting lineup, are led by Jason Holder - the world's number one ranked test all-rounder. Both teams are expected to "take a knee" before the start of the match, and a minute's silence will be observed to mark the victims of the virus and also former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes, who died last week.

England's players will also have the names of key workers on their training shirts. Stokes, whose kit bears the name of Dr Vikas Kumar, a specialist in anaesthetics and critical care, said: "We're only able to play this match because of the amazing job that key workers up and down the country have done to help us through this pandemic.

"Wearing their names is a real honour for us, and is a small sign of our appreciation for the incredible work they have done." The series will feature many variations from a regular test due to the virus restrictions. There are home umpires - the first time in England since 2002, and because of that each team will have three referrals instead of the usual two per innings.

The match referee is Chris Broad - father of England bowler Stuart. Players are not allowed to use saliva to polish the ball and umpires will not take jumpers and caps from bowlers.

The match is the first of six tests almost back-to-back for England, who go straight into a three-match series against Pakistan at the same closed venues in Manchester and Southampton in August.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of two COVID-19 patients of different communities swapped, inquiry ordered

The bodies of two COVID-19 victims belonging to two different communities were swapped at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here. The incident took place on Tuesday.On receiving the information about the change of body, a co...

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL40 UP-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Kanpur ambush Gangster Vikas Dubeys close aide killed, six arrested LucknowKanpur The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force STF killed an aide of gang...

Govt approves Rs 12,450cr capital infusion in 3 state-run general insurers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three state-owned general insurance companies to strengthen their capital base and make them more stable. The National Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Comp...

TMC hiding facts of COVID-19 situation from minister: Paranjpe

NCP leader Anand Paranjpe on Wednesday accused the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC of hiding facts about the coronavirus situation in the city and urged district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde to take stock of the ground reality. Paranjpe,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020