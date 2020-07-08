Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclists to resume training from July 15: CFI chairman

Cycle Federation of India chairman Onkar Singh has said that the cyclists will resume training from July 15 in Patiala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:30 IST
Cyclists to resume training from July 15: CFI chairman
CFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cycle Federation of India chairman Onkar Singh has said that the cyclists will resume training from July 15 in Patiala. Singh said he had requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regarding the same the body has approved the request.

"I had requested to SAI about it and they have approved it. It has been a long time since our cyclists last trained. But now, we have got the approval and will start training," Singh told ANI. "In Patiala, everything is in place now and some camps have started there. Many tournaments got cancelled and it is a very big loss for us and also for our cyclists. Also, we were very well prepared but due to this pandemic everything stopped but now we are trying to resume training," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU must stand strong in fight against coronavirus, says Portugal's PM

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday it is essential the European Union stands strong in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the blocs economy. We either come of it together or we die together, C...

Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win presidential race

Rapper Kanye West signaled he no longer supported U.S. President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an interview published on Wednesday.West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced o...

Sebi signs pact with CBDT for data, info exchange; sets up data exchange steering group

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT for facilitating regular exchange of data and information. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU, which marks the beginning of e...

Odisha austerity measures: No new scheme, office renovation

The Odisha government has decided not to take up new schemes except those of the health department and banned renovation of offices as part of its austerity measures in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, officials said on Wednesday. The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020