Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Belarus would consider Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance

"If these athletes are forced to miss the Olympics or, moreover, finish their careers, this will be a loss not only for the Russians, but also for world athletics." Some of Russia's top athletes reacted angrily to the federation's failure to pay the fine, with high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene saying she was ready to leave Russia and compete for another country.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:22 IST
Athletics-Belarus would consider Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance

Belarus would consider offers from Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance and compete for the ex-Soviet republic instead, the head of the Belarusian athletics federation said on Wednesday. Russian athletes are currently barred from competing under their country's flag at major international events, including the Olympics, for four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA) found that Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

The opportunity for Russians to compete as neutrals is also on hold after Russia’s suspended athletics federation missed a deadline to pay millions of dollars of a fine to the sport's global governing body World Athletics. "It’s too early to talk about any decisions and steps but we are closely following the development of events and, if we receive offers from Russian athletes, of course, we will consider them," Vadim Devyatovskiy, the head of the Belarusian federation said.

"They are not strangers after all. In addition, the careers of some of the leading (athletes) in the world are now at risk," added Devyatovskiy, who won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the 2008 Olympics. "If these athletes are forced to miss the Olympics or, moreover, finish their careers, this will be a loss not only for the Russians, but also for world athletics."

Some of Russia's top athletes reacted angrily to the federation's failure to pay the fine, with high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene saying she was ready to leave Russia and compete for another country. "Any option for my further actions, including leaving the Russian team, must not be excluded," Lasitskene said. "I’m tired of the lawlessness that has been happening over the past five years."

World Athletics requires a minimum three-year waiting period before an athlete may transfer to represent another federation as well as evidence that the country is offering full citizenship and associated rights. Belarus has won 14 track and field Olympic medals, including three golds, since the country gained independence from Moscow in 1991, making it the ex-Soviet republic’s most successful Olympic sport.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as hopes of economic revival overshadow jump in virus cases

Wall Streets major indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound overrode fears of another lockdown due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. Apple Inc...

David De Gea has been best goalkeeper in world for a decade: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on David De Gea saying that the Spaniard has been the best goalkeeper in the world over the last nine or 10 years. Hes had some fantastic seasons here now and next year is his...

U.S. will act to deny China access to Americans' data, says Pompeo

The Trump administration will take steps to ensure the Chinese government does not gain any access to the private information of American citizens through telecommunications and social media, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wedn...

JKNIA to hold protests outside Pakistan consulate in Bradford against amendments in PoK's interim Constitution

Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance JKNIA said it will organise a demonstration outside the Pakistan consulate in Bradford on Thursday to oppose the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020