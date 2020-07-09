Left Menu
Diggs on season: 'I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable'

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:07 IST
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs admitted that he has concerns about how the NFL will proceed as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Diggs, 26, proclaimed his love for football in a series of tweets Tuesday before adding that "there's so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up."

Diggs' comment came on the heels of Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter penning a letter questioning whether the league truly is prioritizing player safety in its return-to-work plan. Diggs also acknowledged that it would be "weird" to play in front of an empty stadium should that measure be required.

The Bills acquired Diggs and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on March 16 in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, who received first-, fifth- and sixth-round selections in that draft. The Vikings also received a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Diggs set a career high last season with 1,130 receiving yards. He had 63 catches, six of them for touchdowns, while playing in 15 games. Diggs added four receptions for 76 yards and a score in two playoff games.

In 2018, Diggs made a career-high 102 catches for 1,021 yards and scored a personal-best nine touchdowns. In five NFL seasons, he has 365 receptions for 4,623 yards and 30 TDs.

--Field Level Media

