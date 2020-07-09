Left Menu
Pronger leaves Panthers for family business

"We want to thank Chris for his invaluable contributions to the Florida Panthers organization," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "I wish the Panthers organization nothing but the best in the upcoming playoffs and years to come." Pronger, 45, played with five teams from 1993-2012, winning the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Pronger leaves Panthers for family business

Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger is leaving his front-office position with the Florida Panthers to concentrate on his family business. "We want to thank Chris for his invaluable contributions to the Florida Panthers organization," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. "Since joining our hockey operations staff in 2017, Chris approached his role with great passion and provided our team with a fresh and unique perspective. A true professional, champion and proud family man, we wish Chris, Lauren and the Pronger family the very best in their new business endeavor."

The Prongers own Well Inspired Travels, a boutique travel firm that specializes in arranging five-star experiences for athletes, corporate executives and business owners. The Panthers named Pronger as a senior adviser in June 2017.

"I was able to grow as an executive and more importantly as a person in my three years with the hockey club," Pronger said. "I wish the Panthers organization nothing but the best in the upcoming playoffs and years to come." Pronger, 45, played with five teams from 1993-2012, winning the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. In 1,167 career games, the defenseman scored 698 points (157 goals, 541 assists). He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

--Field Level Media

