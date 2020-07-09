Left Menu
Ravens, Chiefs announce plans to limit attendance

M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of just over 71,000 fans. "To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary," Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 00:54 IST
The Baltimore Ravens informed their fans Wednesday that they are limiting attendance to fewer than 14,000 people to enable social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of just over 71,000 fans.

"To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary," Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. "We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible." The Ravens also informed season ticket holders that their seats will not be available this year.

The team said season ticket holders will be offered the same seats in 2021, and money already paid for this season can be used for next year or refunded upon request. Also Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they will move forward with a "reduced-capacity plan" for at least the "first few games" of the upcoming season.

The Chiefs did not divulge how many fans they expect to be in attendance at 76,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium, however noted that the team will issue refunds for all single-game ticket purchases and refunds or credits for season-ticket holders for the upcoming season. "People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom," team president Mark Donovan said in a statement. "While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations."

The NFL schedule calls for the Chiefs to host the Houston Texans in the season opener on Sept. 10. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sept. 13. --Field Level Media

