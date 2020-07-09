Agent of 49ers' Mostert requests trade

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert's agent requested a trade on behalf of his client on Wednesday. "After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade," agent Brett Tessler wrote on Twitter.

"Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl." Mostert served primarily as a special teams player during his first two seasons with San Francisco before rushing for 772 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The 28-year-old raced for a franchise-record 220 yards and scored four touchdowns as the 49ers pummeled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in January's NFC Championship Game. He followed that up by rushing for 58 yards and one touchdown in the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers' backfield consists of Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon. The club traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick in April.

--Field Level Media