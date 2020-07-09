Left Menu
Steelers say fans will have to wear masks

The Pittsburgh Steelers will require fans to wear masks at Heinz Field this season -- if spectators ultimately are allowed at games. "Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere," Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten told ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will require fans to wear masks at Heinz Field this season -- if spectators ultimately are allowed at games. "Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere," Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten told ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games."

In May, the Steelers announced they were holding back 50 percent of the tickets for sale, anticipating the need for continued social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis. Heinz Field has a capacity of 68,400 for football games.

Pittsburgh's regular-season home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 against the Denver Broncos. --Field Level Media

