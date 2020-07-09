Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australian league boss says games will resume on time despite stranded teams

Football Federation Australia's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said on Thursday its top-flight championship will restart on schedule despite three teams being marooned in Melbourne amid an outbreak of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:55 IST
Soccer-Australian league boss says games will resume on time despite stranded teams
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Football Federation Australia's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said on Thursday its top-flight championship will restart on schedule despite three teams being marooned in Melbourne amid an outbreak of COVID-19. Two attempts to fly A-League teams Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United out of Victoria to neighbouring New South Wales failed this week due to weather conditions and the closure of the border between the states to curb the spread of the disease.

The FFA is now relying on New South Wales authorities to issue exemptions to allow the teams to travel there ahead of the July 16 resumption of the season, which was suspended in March. Even then, the teams would need to serve out a 14-day quarantine in New South Wales before being allowed to rejoin the competition.

O'Rourke told reporters on a video call on Thursday that the quarantine would force a rejig of the Melbourne teams' games but the season would still restart on July 16 and be completed by the end of August. "There was a number of leagues around the world who decided not to finish (due to COVID-19) ... This is not one of those leagues," O'Rourke said.

"I'm going to be solely focused on ... getting the game back on the pitch, finishing the 27 games and the final series and delivering the A-League." O'Rourke said organisers had a week's leeway at the end of August to manage schedule changes and could move the championship-deciding "Grand Final" on Aug. 23 back if necessary.

But he confirmed players were only contracted until the end of August, leaving little room for adjustments. The FFA has been criticised by media pundits for being too slow to move the teams out of Melbourne amid the spike in COVID-19 infections, and O'Rourke said he took full responsibility.

"I get the frustration and if anyone wants to have a crack at myself, I accept that. The buck stops with me," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after further gains for major US tech stocks. London and Frankfurt gained at the opening while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong and Australia closed higher.US stocks have recovered m...

Sebi plans to rope in agency to revamp IT network, communication systems 

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to hire an agency to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems. Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi is planning to have a centralised control over its network and I...

FEATURE-Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

Once an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts.Now thousands of women are returning to the ancient practices, seeking to revi...

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020